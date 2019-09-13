How to watch LSU vs. Northwestern State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch LSU vs. Northwestern State football game
Who's Playing
No. 4 LSU (home) vs. Northwestern State (away)
Current Records: LSU 2-0-0; Northwestern State 0-2-0
What to Know
LSU will take on Northwestern State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 51-point (!) margin of victory.
Last Saturday, the Tigers had a touchdown and change to spare in a 45-38 win over Texas. Justin Jefferson and Joe Burrow were among the main playmakers for LSU as the former caught 9 passes for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns and the latter passed for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Northwestern State has to be hurting after a devastating 7-33 defeat at the hands of Midwestern State. This makes it the second loss in a row for Northwestern State.
LSU's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Northwestern State's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if LSU's success rolls on or if Northwestern State is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 51 point favorite against the Demons.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.