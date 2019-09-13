How to watch LSU vs. Northwestern State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 4 LSU (home) vs. Northwestern State (away)

Current Records: LSU 2-0-0; Northwestern State 0-2-0

What to Know

LSU will take on Northwestern State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 51-point (!) margin of victory.

Last Saturday, the Tigers had a touchdown and change to spare in a 45-38 win over Texas. Justin Jefferson and Joe Burrow were among the main playmakers for LSU as the former caught 9 passes for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns and the latter passed for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State has to be hurting after a devastating 7-33 defeat at the hands of Midwestern State. This makes it the second loss in a row for Northwestern State.

LSU's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Northwestern State's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if LSU's success rolls on or if Northwestern State is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 51 point favorite against the Demons.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.