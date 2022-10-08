Who's Playing

No. 8 Tennessee @ No. 25 LSU

Current Records: Tennessee 4-0; LSU 4-1

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Tennessee and the LSU Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The Volunteers are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Tennessee didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Florida Gators last week, but they still walked away with a 38-33 victory. QB Hendon Hooker had a stellar game for Tennessee as he passed for two TDs and 349 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 111 yards. This was the first time Hooker has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, LSU beat the Auburn Tigers 21-17 on Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for LSU, but QB Jayden Daniels led the way with one touchdown.

LSU's defense was a presence, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of LB Harold Perkins and S Greg Brooks Jr..

The wins brought the Volunteers up to 4-0 and LSU to 4-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee ranks first in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 559.3 on average. LSU has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 15 rushing touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.