How to watch Marshall vs. Cincinnati: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Marshall vs. Cincinnati football game
Who's Playing
Marshall (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: Marshall 2-1-0; Cincinnati 2-1-0
What to Know
Cincinnati has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Marshall at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Cincinnati doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.
The Bearcats ran circles around Miami (Ohio) two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (420 yards vs. 165 yards) paid off. The Bearcats took their matchup against Miami (Ohio) by a conclusive 35-13 score. RB Michael Warren II had a stellar game for Cincinnati as he rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Warren II put himself on the highlight reel with a 73-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, after losing to Ohio the last time they met, Marshall decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Marshall came out on top in a nail-biter against Ohio, sneaking past 33-31. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (27) and coasted on those for the victory.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bearcats and the Thundering Herd clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.36
Odds
The Bearcats are a 4-point favorite against the Thundering Herd.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bearcats, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 30, 2017 - Marshall 38 vs. Cincinnati 21
