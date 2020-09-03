Who's Playing
Eastern Kentucky @ Marshall
Last Season Records: Marshall 8-5; Eastern Kentucky 7-5
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd will play against Division II opponent the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. While Marshall was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Marshall 32 vs. Eastern Kentucky 16