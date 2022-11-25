Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Marshall

Current Records: Georgia State 4-7; Marshall 7-4

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia State Panthers are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at noon ET Nov. 26 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd will be strutting in after a victory while Georgia State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Marshall had a touchdown and change to spare in a 23-10 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles last week. The team ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Marshall QB Cam Fancher was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 274 yards on 32 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 63 yards. Fancher's 65-yard touchdown toss to WR EJ Horton in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Panthers as they fell 42-40 to the James Madison Dukes last week. Georgia State was up 34-14 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Georgia State's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Jamari Thrash, who caught four passes for one TD and 136 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Darren Grainger's 75-yard TD bomb to Thrash in the second quarter.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Marshall is now 7-4 while the Panthers sit at a mirror-image 4-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Thundering Herd come into the game boasting the sixth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the nation at 91.2. But Georgia State enters the matchup with 227.9 rushing yards per game on average, good for 11th best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.