Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ No. 16 Marshall

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 2-5; Marshall 6-0

What to Know

This Saturday, the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.14 points per game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Marshall Thundering Herd at noon ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday. The Blue Raiders will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Middle Tenn. ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago with a 40-34 win over the Rice Owls.

Meanwhile, Marshall ran circles around the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday, and the extra yardage (495 yards vs. 190 yards) paid off. Marshall steamrolled past UMass 51-10 at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Marshall had established a 44-10 advantage. It was another big night for their RB Brenden Knox, who rushed for two TDs and 118 yards on 14 carries.

The Blue Raiders are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Middle Tenn. to 2-5 and the Thundering Herd to 6-0. Two weeks ago Middle Tenn. relied heavily on QB Asher O'Hara, who passed for two TDs and 333 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 69 yards. It will be up to Marshall's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won three out of their last five games against Marshall.