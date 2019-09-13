How to watch Marshall vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Marshall vs. Ohio football game
Who's Playing
Marshall (home) vs. Ohio (away)
Current Records: Marshall 1-1-0; Ohio 1-1-0
What to Know
Marshall will take on Ohio at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Marshall and Boise State, but the 58-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Thundering Herd took a 7-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boise State. Marshall's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Brenden Knox, who rushed for 71 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, Ohio was humbled last week. They came up short against Pittsburgh, falling 10-20. Ohio's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the matchup before.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Bobcats.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 12, 2015 - Ohio 21 vs. Marshall 10
