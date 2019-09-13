How to watch Marshall vs. Ohio: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Marshall vs. Ohio football game
Who's Playing
Marshall (home) vs. Ohio (away)
Current Records: Marshall 1-1-0; Ohio 1-1-0
What to Know
Marshall will take on Ohio at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
Marshall and Boise State couldn't quite live up to the 58-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Thundering Herd took a 7-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boise State. Marshall's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Brenden Knox, who rushed for 71 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries.
Meanwhile, if Ohio was riding high off their 41-20 takedown of Rhode Island two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Ohio fell to Pittsburgh 10-20. Ohio's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the matchup before.
Both teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.38
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Bobcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 12, 2015 - Ohio 21 vs. Marshall 10
-
