How to watch Marshall vs. Old Dominion: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

How to watch Marshall vs. Old Dominion football game

Who's Playing

Marshall (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)

Current Records: Marshall 2-3-0; Old Dominion 1-4-0

What to Know

Marshall is 3-1 against Old Dominion since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Marshall and Old Dominion will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd won both of their matches against Old Dominion last season (35-3 and 42-20) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

We saw a pretty high 54.5-point over/under line set for Marshall's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell to Middle Tenn. 24-13.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion was the 37-34 winner over Western Kentucky when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Old Dominion lost to Western Kentucky by a decisive 20-3 margin. Old Dominion's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it four in a row.

The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: STADIUM
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $24.16

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Monarchs.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thundering Herd, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Marshall have won three out of their last four games against Old Dominion.

  • Oct 13, 2018 - Marshall 42 vs. Old Dominion 20
  • Oct 14, 2017 - Marshall 35 vs. Old Dominion 3
  • Nov 05, 2016 - Old Dominion 38 vs. Marshall 14
  • Oct 03, 2015 - Marshall 27 vs. Old Dominion 7

Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.

Play Now
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories