Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Marshall

Current Records: Old Dominion 1-4; Marshall 2-3

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd are 4-1 against the Old Dominion Monarchs since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Marshall and Old Dominion will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Thundering Herd were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 34-28 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Marshall was far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion came up short against the UTEP Miners last week, falling 28-21.

This next game looks promising for Marshall, who are favored by a full 21 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put the Thundering Herd at 2-3 and the Monarchs at 1-4. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Marshall is 213th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 215.2 on average. Old Dominion has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 231st most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 18 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 21-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Marshall have won four out of their last five games against Old Dominion.