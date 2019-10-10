How to watch Marshall vs. Old Dominion: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Marshall vs. Old Dominion football game
Who's Playing
Marshall (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)
Current Records: Marshall 2-3-0; Old Dominion 1-4-0
What to Know
Marshall is 3-1 against Old Dominion since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Get ready for a Conference USA battle as Marshall and Old Dominion will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Thundering Herd and Middle Tenn., but the 54.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Thundering Herd had to settle for a 24-13 loss against Middle Tenn. last week. If Marshall was hoping to take revenge for the 34-24 defeat against Middle Tenn. the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion was the 37-34 winner over Western Kentucky when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Monarchs took a hard 20-3 fall against Western Kentucky. Old Dominion's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four in a row.
This next game looks promising for Marshall, who are favored by a full 15 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-3 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: STADIUM
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a big 15-point favorite against the Monarchs.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Marshall have won three out of their last four games against Old Dominion.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Marshall 42 vs. Old Dominion 20
- Oct 14, 2017 - Marshall 35 vs. Old Dominion 3
- Nov 05, 2016 - Old Dominion 38 vs. Marshall 14
- Oct 03, 2015 - Marshall 27 vs. Old Dominion 7
