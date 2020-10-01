Who's Playing
Rice @ Marshall
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Rice Owls at 2 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall was 8-5 last year and is coming off of a 17-7 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, the Owls have set their aspirations higher this season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Marshall 20 vs. Rice 7