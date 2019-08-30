How to watch Maryland vs. Howard: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Maryland vs. Howard football game
Who's Playing
Maryland (home) vs. Howard (away)
Last Season Records: Maryland 5-7-0; Howard 4-6-0;
What to Know
Howard and Maryland will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Howard (4-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, Maryland struggled last year, too, ending up 5-7.
A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Howard was 12th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 278 on average. Maryland displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 17th in the nation in rushing yards per game, closing the season with 230.20 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
Howard is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 30-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Maryland from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a big 29.5 point favorite against the Bison.
Bettors have moved against the Terrapins slightly, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 31 point favorite.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 03, 2016 - Maryland 52 vs. Howard 13
