How to watch Maryland vs. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins (home) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (away)

Current records: Maryland 4-3; Illinois 3-4

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Illinois will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Maryland on the road at 3:30 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Illinois found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 20-49 punch to the gut against Wisconsin last Saturday. This makes it the second loss in a row for Illinois.

Meanwhile, Maryland was averaging 31.67 points per game entering their contest last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Iowa. Maryland ended up on the wrong side of a painful 23-0 walloping at Iowa's hands.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. With five turnovers, Illinois had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Maryland exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Prediction

The Terrapins are a big 18 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

This season, Maryland is 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Illinois, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.