How to watch Maryland vs. Penn State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Maryland vs. Penn State football game
Who's Playing
Maryland (home) vs. No. 12 Penn State (away)
Current Records: Maryland 2-1-0; Penn State 3-0-0
What to Know
Penn State is 4-0 against Maryland since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Penn State's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Maryland at 8 p.m. ET at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The Nittany Lions don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
Penn State brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against Pittsburgh two weeks ago; they left with a three-game streak. Penn State came out on top against Pittsburgh by a score of 17-10. Penn State can attribute much of their success to RB Journey Brown, who picked up 109 yards on the ground on ten carries. Brown didn't help his team much against Buffalo three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Maryland and Temple couldn't quite live up to the 66-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. It was close but no cigar for the Terrapins as they fell 20-17 to Temple. If Maryland was hoping to take revenge for the 35-14 defeat against Temple the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Penn State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Maryland's loss dropped them down to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Maryland haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. As for the Nittany Lions, they enter the contest with only 3 touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Maryland in the last five years.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Penn State 38 vs. Maryland 3
- Nov 25, 2017 - Penn State 66 vs. Maryland 3
- Oct 08, 2016 - Penn State 38 vs. Maryland 14
- Oct 24, 2015 - Penn State 31 vs. Maryland 30
