Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Maryland

Current Records: Rutgers 2-5; Maryland 2-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Maryland Terrapins will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Last week, RU lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions at home by a decisive 23-7 margin. No one had a standout game offensively for the Scarlet Knights, but they got one touchdown from WR Bo Melton.

Meanwhile, Maryland ended up a good deal behind the Indiana Hoosiers when they played two weeks ago, losing 27-11. A silver lining for Maryland was the play of WR Dontay Demus Jr., who caught six passes for one TD and 114 yards.

RU is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

RU took a serious blow against the Terrapins when the two teams previously met in October of last year, falling 48-7. Can the Scarlet Knights avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maryland have won four out of their last five games against Rutgers.