How to watch Maryland vs. Syracuse: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Maryland (home) vs. No. 21 Syracuse (away)

Current Records: Maryland 1-0-0; Syracuse 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Maryland 5-7-0; Syracuse 10-3-0;

What to Know

Syracuse will take on Maryland at noon on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Syracuse and Liberty, but the 69-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Orange were the clear victor by a 24 to nothing margin over Liberty. No one put up better numbers for the Orange than RB Moe Neal, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 89 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries.

Meanwhile, Maryland got themselves on the board against Howard last Saturday, but Howard never followed suit. Maryland claimed a resounding 79 to nothing victory over Howard. That's another feather in the cap for the Terrapins, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Orange snagged 18 interceptions last season, the fifth most in the nation. As for the Terrapins, they snagged 18 interceptions last year, the fifth most in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Orange.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Orange as a 2.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.