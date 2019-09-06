How to watch Maryland vs. Syracuse: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Maryland vs. Syracuse football game
Who's Playing
Maryland (home) vs. No. 21 Syracuse (away)
Current Records: Maryland 1-0-0; Syracuse 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Maryland 5-7-0; Syracuse 10-3-0;
What to Know
Syracuse will take on Maryland at noon on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Syracuse and Liberty, but the 69-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Orange were the clear victor by a 24 to nothing margin over Liberty. No one put up better numbers for the Orange than RB Moe Neal, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 89 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries.
Meanwhile, Maryland got themselves on the board against Howard last Saturday, but Howard never followed suit. Maryland claimed a resounding 79 to nothing victory over Howard. That's another feather in the cap for the Terrapins, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Orange snagged 18 interceptions last season, the fifth most in the nation. As for the Terrapins, they snagged 18 interceptions last year, the fifth most in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Orange.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Orange as a 2.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine
-
Stanford QB Costello ruled out vs. USC
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern