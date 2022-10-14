Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Buffalo 3-3; Massachusetts 1-5

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 15 at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Buffalo won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 17-point advantage in the spread.

The Bulls decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 87 penalty yards. Everything went their way against the Bowling Green Falcons as they made off with a 38-7 win. The team accrued 31 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Among those leading the charge for Buffalo was RB Mike Washington, who rushed for two TDs and 155 yards on 16 carries. Washington put himself on the highlight reel with a 92-yard TD scramble in the second quarter.

Buffalo's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. S Marcus Fuqua picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the matchup between UMass and the Liberty Flames last week was not particularly close, with UMass falling 42-24. The Minutemen were down 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Massachusetts' loss came about despite a quality game from RB Greg Desrosiers Jr., who rushed for two TDs and 110 yards on seven carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Desrosiers Jr.'s 53-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter. Desrosiers Jr.'s sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

This next contest looks promising for the Bulls, who are favored by a full 17 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Buffalo's victory brought them up to 3-3 while the Minutemen's defeat pulled them down to 1-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Buffalo ranks 31st in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only three on the season. But UMass enters the matchup having picked the ball off six times, good for 35th in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a big 17-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.