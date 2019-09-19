How to watch Massachusetts vs. Coastal Carolina: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Massachusetts (home) vs. Coastal Carolina (away)

Current Records: Massachusetts 0-3-0; Coastal Carolina 2-1-0

What to Know

Coastal Carolina will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge Massachusetts on the road at 1 p.m. ET at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Chanticleers might have Massachusetts circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 2-0 since 2017.

Last week, Coastal Carolina turned the game against Norfolk State into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 521 yards to 104. The Chanticleers put a hurting on Norfolk State to the tune of 46-7. CJ Marable and Reese White were among the main playmakers for Coastal Carolina as the former rushed for 101 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries and the latter punched in 2 rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts was the 49-31 winner over Charlotte when they last met Sept. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Minutemen played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 17-52 blowout to Charlotte. Massachusetts' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Coastal Carolina's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Massachusetts' defeat dropped them down to 0-3. The Minutemen are stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 18 on the season. On the other hand, the Chanticleers rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 123.30 on average. So the Massachusetts squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, Massachusetts TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a big 17 point favorite against the Minutemen.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Massachusetts in the last five years.