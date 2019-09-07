How to watch Massachusetts vs. S. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Massachusetts (home) vs. S. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Massachusetts 0-1-0; S. Illinois 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Massachusetts 4-8-0; S. Illinois 2-9-0;

What to Know

Massachusetts will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against S. Illinois at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Massachusetts last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 21-48 defeat to Rutgers. Massachusetts' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Bilal Ally, who rushed for 66 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries, and Cam Roberson, who rushed for 56 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries.

S. Illinois kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They took a hard 26-44 fall against SE Missouri State. The result was an unpleasant reminder to the Salukis of the 44-48 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 15 of last year.

The Minutemen are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Minutemen are a solid 6 point favorite against the Salukis.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 80

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.