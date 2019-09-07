How to watch Massachusetts vs. S. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Massachusetts vs. Southern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Massachusetts (home) vs. S. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Massachusetts 0-1-0; S. Illinois 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Massachusetts 4-8-0; S. Illinois 2-9-0;
What to Know
Massachusetts will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against S. Illinois at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Massachusetts last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 21-48 defeat to Rutgers. Massachusetts' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Bilal Ally, who rushed for 66 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries, and Cam Roberson, who rushed for 56 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries.
S. Illinois kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They took a hard 26-44 fall against SE Missouri State. The result was an unpleasant reminder to the Salukis of the 44-48 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 15 of last year.
The Minutemen are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: Flo Football
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Minutemen are a solid 6 point favorite against the Salukis.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 80
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Auburn vs. Tulane pick, live stream
The Tigers are hoping to keep the momentum going after a big Week 1 win
-
Tennessee vs. BYU prediction, pick
The Volunteers and Cougars are both coming off opening-weekend losses
-
Ohio St. vs Cincinnati odds, picks, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the Buckeyes.
-
Clemson vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
The Tigers and Aggies will play in one of the most anticipated nonconference games of 2019
-
LSU vs Texas prediction, pick
The Tigers head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns in the biggest game of Week 2
-
Stanford at USC pick, live stream
An early-season Pac-12 showdown will be the perfect nightcap for Week 2