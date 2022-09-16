Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Stony Brook 0-1; Massachusetts 0-2

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will take on the Massachusetts Minutemen at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but Stony Brook was not quite the Rhode Island Rams' equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. The Seawolves ended up on the wrong side of a painful 35-14 walloping at the Rams' hands. This contest was a close 14-14 at the break, but unfortunately for Stony Brook it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile, UMass played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 55-10 blowout to the Toledo Rockets last week. UMass was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.