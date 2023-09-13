Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Navy 1-1, Memphis 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the Memphis Tigers are set to square off in anAmerican Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on September 14th at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The pair come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

A well-balanced attack led Navy over Wagner in every quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. Navy took down Wagner 24-0. The success represented a nice turnaround for Navy who in their last game suffered a tough 42-3 loss.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the match if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Memphis' strategy against Arkansas State on Saturday. Memphis enjoyed a cozy 37-3 win over Arkansas State. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Memphis had established a 28 point advantage.

Navy will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 14-point underdog. They finished last season with a 7-5 record against the spread.

The Midshipmen's defeat dropped their season record down to 1-1.

Odds

Memphis is a big 14-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Navy.