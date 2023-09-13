Who's Playing
Navy Midshipmen @ Memphis Tigers
Current Records: Navy 1-1, Memphis 2-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Navy Midshipmen and the Memphis Tigers are set to square off in anAmerican Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on September 14th at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The pair come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
A well-balanced attack led Navy over Wagner in every quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. Navy took down Wagner 24-0. The success represented a nice turnaround for Navy who in their last game suffered a tough 42-3 loss.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the match if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Memphis' strategy against Arkansas State on Saturday. Memphis enjoyed a cozy 37-3 win over Arkansas State. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Memphis had established a 28 point advantage.
Navy will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 14-point underdog. They finished last season with a 7-5 record against the spread.
The Midshipmen's defeat dropped their season record down to 1-1.
Odds
Memphis is a big 14-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 47 points.
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Navy.
- Sep 10, 2022 - Memphis 37 vs. Navy 13
- Sep 10, 2022 - Memphis 37 vs. Navy 13
- Oct 14, 2021 - Memphis 35 vs. Navy 17
- Oct 14, 2021 - Memphis 35 vs. Navy 17
- Nov 28, 2020 - Memphis 10 vs. Navy 7
- Sep 26, 2019 - Memphis 35 vs. Navy 23
- Sep 08, 2018 - Navy 22 vs. Memphis 21
- Oct 14, 2017 - Memphis 30 vs. Navy 27
- Oct 22, 2016 - Navy 42 vs. Memphis 28
- Nov 07, 2015 - Navy 45 vs. Memphis 20