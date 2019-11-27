How to watch Memphis vs. Cincinnati: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Memphis vs. Cincinnati football game
Who's Playing
No. 18 Memphis (home) vs. No. 19 Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: Memphis 10-1; Cincinnati 10-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Memphis Tigers are heading back home. Memphis and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Memphis skips in on five wins and Cincinnati on nine.
The Tigers ran circles around the South Florida Bulls last week, and the extra yardage (549 yards vs. 144 yards) paid off. Memphis put a hurting on South Florida to the tune of 49-10. Memphis' RB Patrick Taylor Jr. was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 95 yards and three TDs on 17 carries. Taylor Jr.'s performance made up for a slower matchup against the Houston Cougars two weeks ago.
Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Temple Owls 15-13.
The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Tigers took their contest against the Bearcats when the teams last met three seasons ago by a conclusive 34-7 score. Will the Tigers repeat their success, or do the Bearcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 11-point favorite against the Bearcats.
Over/Under: 58
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won both of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last five years.
- Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 34 vs. Cincinnati 7
- Sep 24, 2015 - Memphis 53 vs. Cincinnati 46
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
USC leaning toward keeping Helton?
Helton has been on a perpetual hot seat for the last year with the Trojans
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 14
This week's best bets include Maryland-Michigan State, Cincinnati-Memphis and much more
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Michigan's roller coaster meets Ohio St.
The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against the Wolverines
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, Iron Bowl picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, odds, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football...