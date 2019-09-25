How to watch Memphis vs. Navy: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Navy (away)

Current Records: Memphis 3-0-0; Navy 2-0-0

What to Know

Navy is 3-1 against Memphis since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Navy and Memphis will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Liberty Bowl Memorial. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Midshipmen and Memphis will really light up the scoreboard.

Navy won their last game against East Carolina, and it was the same story this time around. Navy took their matchup against East Carolina last week by a conclusive 42-10 score. RB Malcolm Perry did work as he rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. Perry's 80-yard touchdown toss to RB CJ Williams in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Tigers brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against South Alabama last week; they left with a three-game streak. The Tigers were fully in charge, breezing past South Alabama 42-6. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 23-nothing.

Their wins bumped the Midshipmen to 2-0 and Memphis to 3-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Navy comes into the matchup boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. As for Memphis, they enter the matchup with only 110 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

Navy have won three out of their last four games against Memphis.