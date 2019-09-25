How to watch Memphis vs. Navy: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Memphis vs. Navy football game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Navy (away)
Current Records: Memphis 3-0-0; Navy 2-0-0
What to Know
Navy is 3-1 against Memphis since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Navy and Memphis will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Liberty Bowl Memorial. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Midshipmen and Memphis will really light up the scoreboard.
Navy won their last game against East Carolina, and it was the same story this time around. Navy took their matchup against East Carolina last week by a conclusive 42-10 score. RB Malcolm Perry did work as he rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. Perry's 80-yard touchdown toss to RB CJ Williams in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Tigers brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against South Alabama last week; they left with a three-game streak. The Tigers were fully in charge, breezing past South Alabama 42-6. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 23-nothing.
Their wins bumped the Midshipmen to 2-0 and Memphis to 3-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Navy comes into the matchup boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. As for Memphis, they enter the matchup with only 110 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
Navy have won three out of their last four games against Memphis.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Navy 22 vs. Memphis 21
- Oct 14, 2017 - Memphis 30 vs. Navy 27
- Oct 22, 2016 - Navy 42 vs. Memphis 28
- Nov 07, 2015 - Navy 45 vs. Memphis 20
