Who's Playing

North Texas @ Memphis

Current Records: North Texas 2-2; Memphis 2-1

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the North Texas Mean Green at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Liberty Bowl Memorial. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,021 yards last week.

The Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves last week, winning 44-32. Memphis' QB Seth Henigan was on fire, passing for three TDs and 360 yards on 28 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Henigan's 51-yard touchdown toss to WR Joseph Scates in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, North Texas' and the UNLV Rebels' contest last week was up for grabs at halftime, but the Mean Green were thoroughly outmatched 35-7 in the second half. North Texas found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 58-27 punch to the gut against UNLV. RB Oscar Adaway III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he snatched one receiving TD.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

The Tigers are now 2-1 while the Mean Green sit at 2-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Memphis comes into the matchup boasting the 19th most passing yards per game in the nation at 313.3. North Texas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with nine passing touchdowns, good for 16th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.