How to watch Memphis vs. Ole Miss: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Memphis vs. Ole Miss football game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)
Last Season Records: Memphis 8-6-0; Ole Miss 5-7-0;
What to Know
Ole Miss and Memphis will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Liberty Bowl Memorial to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Ole Miss (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. While Memphis was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-6.
A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ole Miss was fifth in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 346.4 on average. Memphis displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked second in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 48 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the match.
The Ole Miss sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial, Tennessee
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Rebels.
Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 65
Series History
Memphis and Ole Miss both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 01, 2016 - Ole Miss 48 vs. Memphis 28
- Oct 17, 2015 - Memphis 37 vs. Ole Miss 24
