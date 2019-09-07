How to watch Memphis vs. Southern U.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Memphis vs. Southern University football game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Southern U. (away)
Current Records: Memphis 1-0-0; Southern U. 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Memphis 8-6-0; Southern U. 7-4-0;
What to Know
Memphis will square off against Southern U. at noon on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. Memphis will be home again for the second game in a row.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between them and Ole Miss, but the 65-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Last Saturday, the Tigers secured a 15-10 W over Ole Miss. Among those leading the charge for the Tigers was RB Patrick Taylor Jr., who rushed for 128 yards and 1 touchdown on 27 carries.
Meanwhile, Southern U. had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against McNeese State 28-34.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 39.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Memphis' victory lifted them to 1-0 while Southern U.'s loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Memphis' success rolls on or if Southern U. is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 39.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 39.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 82 degrees.
