Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Memphis

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 6-3; Memphis 4-2

What to Know

This Saturday, the Memphis Tigers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.67 points per contest. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at noon ET at Liberty Bowl Memorial Saturday. The Tigers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Memphis made off with a 34-33 victory over the South Florida Bulls two weeks ago. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 27-13 deficit.

Meanwhile, Stephen F. Austin strolled past the Pittsburg State Gorillas with points to spare last week, taking the game 26-7.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 30.5-point (!) margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Memphis to 4-2 and Stephen F. Austin to 6-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 30.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.