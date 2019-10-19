How to watch Memphis vs. Tulane: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Tulane (away)

Current Records: Memphis 5-1-0; Tulane 5-1-0

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Tulane and Memphis will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. With a combined 1,123 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

Tulane ran circles around Connecticut last week, and the extra yardage (634 yards vs. 228 yards) paid off. The Green Wave took their game with ease, bagging a 49-7 victory over Connecticut. QB Justin McMillan was slinging it as he passed for 231 yards and two TDs on 24 attempts.

Meanwhile, Memphis was the 34-27 winner over Temple when they last met October of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 30-28 to Temple. Memphis' loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Tulane's win lifted them to 5-1 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 5-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers enter the contest with 26 overall touchdowns, good for 19th best in the nation. The Green Wave have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 288 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Green Wave.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Memphis have won three out of their last four games against Tulane.