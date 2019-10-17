How to watch Memphis vs. Tulane: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Memphis vs. Tulane football game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Tulane (away)
Current Records: Memphis 5-1-0; Tulane 5-1-0
What to Know
An American Athletic battle is on tap between Tulane and Memphis at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. With a combined 1,123 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
On Saturday, Tulane turned the game against Connecticut into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 634 yards to 228. The Green Wave took their game with ease, bagging a 49-7 victory over Connecticut. QB Justin McMillan was slinging it as he passed for 231 yards and two TDs on 24 attempts.
Meanwhile, Memphis was the 34-27 winner over Temple when they last met October of 2016. On Saturday? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 30-28 to Temple. Memphis' loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.
Tulane's win lifted them to 5-1 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 5-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers rank 19th in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 26 on the season. The Green Wave have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the fourth most rushing yards per game in the league at 288. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Green Wave.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Memphis have won three out of their last four games against Tulane.
- Sep 28, 2018 - Tulane 40 vs. Memphis 24
- Oct 27, 2017 - Memphis 56 vs. Tulane 26
- Oct 14, 2016 - Memphis 24 vs. Tulane 14
- Oct 31, 2015 - Memphis 41 vs. Tulane 13
