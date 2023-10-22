Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Current Records: Clemson 4-3, Miami (FL) 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

What to Know

Miami (FL) will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami (FL) might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Miami (FL) came up short against North Carolina and fell 41-31. Miami (FL) has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Miami (FL) saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Van Dyke, who threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Xavier Restrepo, who picked up 96 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Clemson was not the first on the board two weeks ago, but they got there more often. They secured a 17-12 W over Wake Forest. The win made it back-to-back wins for Clemson.

Clemson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Will Shipley out in front who rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Wake Forest to a paltry 239 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Clemson's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Wade Woodaz and his two sacks.

Clemson's win bumped their season record to 4-3 while Miami (FL)'s defeat dropped theirs to 5-2.

While only Clemson took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Clemson's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs Miami (FL) over their last seven matchups.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Hurricanes have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 193.9 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Tigers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 165.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Clemson is a solid 6-point favorite against Miami (FL), according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won all of the games they've played against Miami (FL) in the last 8 years.