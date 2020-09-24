Who's Playing

Florida State @ No. 12 Miami (FL)

Current Records: Florida State 0-1; Miami (FL) 2-0

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 8 of 2016. FSU will take on Miami (FL) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium after a week off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Seminoles nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

FSU might have drawn first blood against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets two weeks ago, but it was Georgia Tech who got the last laugh. It was close but no cigar for FSU as they fell 16-13 to the Yellow Jackets. This was hardly the result FSU or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13 points over Georgia Tech heading into this contest. QB James Blackman had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice with only 4.6 yards per passing attempt. Blackman's longest connection was to TE Camren McDonald for 27 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Miami (FL) was able to grind out a solid victory over the Louisville Cardinals last week, winning 47-34. Miami (FL) RB Cam'Ron Harris looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 134 yards on nine carries. That touchdown -- a 75-yard rush in the third quarter -- a was one of the highlights of the game.

Special teams collected 17 points for Miami (FL). Kicker K Jose Borregales delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Miami (FL)'s win lifted them to 2-0 while Florida State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Miami (FL) can add another positive mark to their record or if the Seminoles can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Miami (FL)'s step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 11-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Miami (FL) have won three out of their last five games against Florida State.