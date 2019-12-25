How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Louisiana Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Miami (FL)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 9-3; Miami (FL) 6-6

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Miami (FL) and Louisiana Tech will compete for holiday cheer in the Independence Bowl on Thursday at Independence Stadium at 4 p.m. ET test. The Hurricanes are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Miami (FL) had to settle for a 27-17 loss against the Duke Blue Devils three weeks ago. QB Jarren Williams had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 142 yards on 26 attempts.

Three weeks ago, Louisiana Tech had a touchdown and change to spare in a 41-27 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners. Louisiana Tech QB J'mar Smith was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 331 passing yards on 35 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Louisiana Tech's win lifted them to 9-3 while Miami (FL)'s defeat dropped them down to 6-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami (FL) enters the matchup with 43 sacks, good for seventh best in the nation. As for the Bulldogs, they come into the matchup boasting the 18th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at 14. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

Odds

The Hurricanes are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.