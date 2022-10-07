Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Miami (FL)

Current Records: North Carolina 4-1; Miami (FL) 2-2

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes haven't won a matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels since Sept. 27 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Hurricanes' week off comes to an end as they meet up with UNC at 4 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Tar Heels' 45-42 victory from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Miami (FL) came up short against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders two weeks ago, falling 45-31. This was hardly the result Miami (FL) or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 25.5 points over Middle Tenn. heading into this game. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami (FL), but they got scores from RB Thaddius Franklin, Jr. and RB Henry Parrish Jr..

Meanwhile, UNC's offense rose to the challenge against a Virginia Tech defense that boasted an average of only 17.5 points allowed. Everything went their way against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week as they made off with a 41-10 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Tar Heels had established a 41-10 advantage. QB Drake Maye went supernova for UNC as he passed for three TDs and 363 yards on 36 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 73 yards.

Miami (FL) is now 2-2 while UNC sits at 4-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (FL) ranks 23rd in the nation when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season. But the Tar Heels come into the contest boasting the third most overall offensive touchdowns in the nation at 30. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina have won five out of their last seven games against Miami (FL).