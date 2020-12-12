Who's Playing

No. 17 North Carolina @ No. 10 Miami (FL)

Current Records: North Carolina 7-3; Miami (FL) 8-1

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Miami (FL) Hurricanes are heading back home. The Hurricanes and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

Miami (FL) got themselves on the board against the Duke Blue Devils last week, but Duke never followed suit. Miami (FL) was fully in charge, breezing past Duke 48 to nothing on the road. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 21 to nothing. Miami (FL)'s QB D'Eriq King did his thing and passed for three TDs and 248 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 46 yards. King's 89-yard touchdown toss to WR Michael Harley in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The Hurricanes' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected one interception and four fumbles. CB Marcus Clarke picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 287 more yards than your opponent like UNC did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on the Western Carolina Catamounts at home to the tune of 49-9. The squad ran away with 42 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for the Tar Heels' QB Sam Howell, who passed for two TDs and 287 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 41 yards on the ground.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Hurricanes going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Miami (FL) is now 8-1 while UNC sits at 7-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami (FL) ranks 17th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 26 on the season. But UNC is even better: they enter the game with 30 sacks, good for ninth best in the nation. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a 3-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina have won three out of their last five games against Miami (FL).