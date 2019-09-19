How to watch Miami (Fla.) vs. C. Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) (home) vs. C. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 1-2-0; C. Michigan 2-1-0

What to Know

C. Michigan is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will take on Miami (Fla.) at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, C. Michigan and Miami (Fla.) will really light up the scoreboard.

After a disappointing zero points in their last contest, the Chippewas made sure to put some points up on the board against Akron last week. C. Michigan took their matchup against Akron by a conclusive 45-24 score. RB Kobe Lewis looked sharp as he rushed for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns on 27 carries. Lewis didn't help his team much against Wisconsin two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) kept a clean sheet against Bethune-Cook. The Hurricanes steamrolled Bethune-Cook. 63 to nothing. That result was just more of the same for the Hurricanes, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 2 of 2017).

Their wins bumped the Chippewas to 2-1 and the Hurricanes to 1-2. The Chippewas are 15th worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 13 on the season. On the other hand, the Hurricanes enter the contest with only 69.30 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. Maybe that strength will give the Chippewas the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 29.5 point favorite against the Chippewas.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.