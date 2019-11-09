How to watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Louisville football game
Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) (home) vs. Louisville (away)
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 5-4; Louisville 5-3
What to Know
The Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at 3:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Louisville isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Cardinals were able to grind out a solid win over the Virginia Cavaliers two weeks ago, winning 28-21. Louisville QB Malik Cunningham was slinging it as he picked up 97 yards on the ground on 11 carries and accumulated 126 passing yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Cunningham's 77-yard TD bomb to WR Chatarius Atwell in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 208 more yards than your opponent like Miami (Fla.) did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They enjoyed a cozy 27-10 victory over the Florida State Seminoles. No one had a big game offensively for Miami (Fla.), but they got scores from RB DeeJay Dallas, WR Jeff Thomas, and WR Dee Wiggins. Jarren Williams' 56-yard touchdown toss to Wiggins in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Williams ended up with 313 passing yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Their wins bumped Louisville to 5-3 and Miami (Fla.) to 5-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals are 18th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Cardinals, the Hurricanes enter the game with 34 sacks, good for third best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Miami (Fla.)'s favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.10
Odds
The Hurricanes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
