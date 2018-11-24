How to watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Pittsburgh: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh football game
Who's Playing
Miami (FL) Hurricanes (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)
Current records: Miami (Fla.) 6-5; Pittsburgh 7-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, Miami (Fla.) is heading back home. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Miami (Fla.) have had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past Virginia Tech 38-14 last week.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh brought a three-game winning streak into their matchup against Wake Forest last Saturday; they left with a four-game streak. Pittsburgh made easy work of Wake Forest and carried off a 34-13 victory.
Their wins bumped Miami (Fla.) to 6-5 and Pittsburgh to 7-4. With both Miami (Fla.) and Pittsburgh swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.94
Prediction
The Hurricanes are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Miami (Fla.) are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 7-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 5.5 point favorite.
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Pittsburgh.
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Panthers 24 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 14
- 2016 - Miami (FL) Hurricanes 51 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 28
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Panthers 24 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 29
