How to watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Virginia Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 2-2-0; Virginia Tech 2-2-0
What to Know
Virginia Tech is 1-3 against Miami (Fla.) since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. An ACC battle is on tap between Virginia Tech and Miami (Fla.) at 3:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami (Fla.) will be strutting in after a win while the Hokies will be stumbling in from a loss.
Virginia Tech scored first but ultimately less than Duke in their contest last week. Virginia Tech took a serious blow against Duke, falling 45-10. One thing holding the Hokies back was the mediocre play of QB Ryan Willis, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 38.89%.
The Hurricanes decided to play defense against itself two weeks ago, but the squad still came out ahead despite 81 yards in penalties. They secured a 17-12 W over Central Michigan. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Hurricanes.
Virginia Tech's defeat took them down to 2-2 while Miami (Fla.)'s victory pulled them up to 2-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hurricanes rank sixth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 59.80 on average. As for the Hokies, they come into the game boasting the 13th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 163.30. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won three out of their last four games against Virginia Tech.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 38 vs. Virginia Tech 14
- Nov 04, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 28 vs. Virginia Tech 10
- Oct 20, 2016 - Virginia Tech 37 vs. Miami (Fla.) 16
- Oct 17, 2015 - Miami (Fla.) 30 vs. Virginia Tech 20
