Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Miami of Ohio RedHawks

Current Records: Akron 2-7, Miami of Ohio 7-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN University

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

A Mid American East battle is on tap between the Miami of Ohio RedHawks and the Akron Zips at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Miami of Ohio gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They strolled past Ohio with points to spare, taking the game 30-16.

Miami of Ohio's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rashad Amos, who rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.8 yards per carry. Amos was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 66 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Aveon Smith, who rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Miami of Ohio, racking up 12 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Graham Nicholson: he added nine points with three field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Akron can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They secured a 31-27 W over Kent State. The victory was just what Akron needed coming off of a 41-14 loss in their prior contest.

Akron got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jeff Undercuffler Jr. out in front who threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a rushing scores. Lorenzo Lingard was another key contributor, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Akron was down by four with only three minutes and nine seconds left when they drove 57 yards for the winning score. Undercuffler Jr. punched in the touchdown from 5 yards out.

Miami of Ohio's win was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 7-2. As for Akron, their victory bumped their record up to 2-7.

Miami of Ohio strolled past Akron when the teams last played back in October of 2022 by a score of 27-9. Does Miami of Ohio have another victory up their sleeve, or will Akron turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miami of Ohio has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Akron.