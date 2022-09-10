Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Miami (OH)

Current Records: Robert Morris 0-1; Miami (OH) 0-1

Last Season Records: Miami (OH) 7-6; Robert Morris 4-6

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials will take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Robert Morris lost a heartbreaker to the Dayton Flyers when they met in September of 2019, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. The Colonials fell just short of Dayton by a score of 22-20.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Miami (OH) last week, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 37-13 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. This matchup was a close 13-10 at the break, but unfortunately for Miami (OH) it sure didn't stay that way. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Tyre Shelton.

Miami (OH)'s defense was a presence, as it got past UK's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.