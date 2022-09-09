Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Miami (OH)

Current Records: Robert Morris 0-1; Miami (OH) 0-1

Last Season Records: Miami (OH) 7-6; Robert Morris 4-6

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials will take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Robert Morris lost a heartbreaker to the Dayton Flyers when they met in September of 2019, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Colonials had to settle for a 22-20 defeat against Dayton.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH) was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 37-13 to the Kentucky Wildcats. This game was a close 13-10 at the break, but unfortunately for Miami (OH) it sure didn't stay that way. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Tyre Shelton.

Miami (OH)'s defense was a presence, as it got past UK's offensive line to sack the QB four times for a total loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.