How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAA Football game
Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) (home) vs. Bowling Green (away)
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 5-4; Bowling Green 3-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Miami (OH) RedHawks are heading back home. Miami (Ohio) and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Miami (Ohio) has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
It was all tied up at the half for the RedHawks and the Ohio Bobcats last week, but the RedHawks stepped up in the second half. Miami (Ohio) had just enough and edged out Ohio 24-21. Miami (Ohio)'s RB Jaylon Bester was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 84 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Bowling Green. They blew past the Akron Zips 35-6 two weeks ago. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Falcons had established a 28-6 advantage.
Bowling Green's defense was a presence, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. The defense also collectively snatched up three interceptions.
Their wins bumped the RedHawks to 5-4 and the Falcons to 3-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The RedHawks are seventh worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 294.4 on average. Bowling Green has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 20 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The RedHawks are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as an 18.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Miami (Ohio) have won two out of their last three games against Bowling Green.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 38 vs. Bowling Green 23
- Oct 07, 2017 - Bowling Green 37 vs. Miami (Ohio) 29
- Oct 22, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 40 vs. Bowling Green 26
-
