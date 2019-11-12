How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) (home) vs. Bowling Green (away)

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 5-4; Bowling Green 3-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Miami (OH) RedHawks are heading back home. Miami (Ohio) and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Miami (Ohio) has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It was all tied up at the half for the RedHawks and the Ohio Bobcats on Wednesday, but the RedHawks stepped up in the second half. Miami (Ohio) came out on top in a nail-biter against Ohio, sneaking past 24-21. Miami (Ohio) can attribute much of their success to RB Jaylon Bester, who rushed for 84 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Bowling Green. Everything went their way against the Akron Zips last week as they made off with a 35-6 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Falcons had established a 28-6 advantage.

Bowling Green's defense was a presence, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble.

Their wins bumped the RedHawks to 5-4 and the Falcons to 3-6. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami (Ohio) is eighth worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 294.4 on average. Bowling Green has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 20 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The RedHawks are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Falcons.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) have won two out of their last three games against Bowling Green.