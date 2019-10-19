How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs. N. Illinois: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 2-4-0; N. Illinois 2-4-0
What to Know
Miami (Ohio) is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.33 points per game before their next matchup. Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the RedHawks last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-16 punch to the gut against Western Michigan. QB Brett Gabbert just could not get things rolling his way: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions.
Meanwhile, Northern Illinois won the last time they met up with Ohio, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Northern Illinois narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Ohio 39-36. That was the first win for Northern Illinois since their victory over Illinois State seven weeks ago.
Northern Illinois' victory lifted them to 2-4 while Miami (Ohio)'s defeat dropped them down to 2-4. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The RedHawks are second worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 260.2 on average. The Huskies have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 109.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the RedHawks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Miami (Ohio) and N. Illinois both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 14, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 13 vs. N. Illinois 7
- Oct 17, 2015 - N. Illinois 45 vs. Miami (Ohio) 12
