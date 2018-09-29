How to watch Michigan St. vs. C. Michigan: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Michigan State vs. Central Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Michigan State Spartans (home) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (away)
Current records: Michigan St. 2-1; C. Michigan 1-3
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Michigan St. On Saturday they take on C. Michigan at 12:00 p.m. Michigan St. will be hoping to build upon the 30-10 win they picked up against C. Michigan the last time they played.
Last Saturday, Michigan St. had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 35-21 victory over Indiana. Jalen Nailor was the offensive standout of the match for Michigan St., as he rushed for 79 yards and 1 touchdown.
C. Michigan had a rough outing against N. Illinois two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. C. Michigan was able to grind out a solid win over Maine, winning 17-5. The win was a breath of fresh air for C. Michigan as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.
Their wins bumped Michigan St. to 2-1 and C. Michigan to 1-3. The Michigan St. defense got after the quarterback against Indiana to the tune of four sacks, so C. Michigan's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Spartans are a big 28.5 point favorite against the Chippewas.
This season, Michigan St. is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for C. Michigan, they are 2-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Michigan St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Michigan State Spartans 30 vs. Central Michigan Chippewas 10
