How to watch Michigan St. vs. Northwestern: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans (home) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (away)

Current records: Michigan St. 3-1; Northwestern 1-3

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Northwestern will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They take on Michigan St. at 12:00 p.m. Northwestern is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

It was close but no cigar for Northwestern as they fell 20-17 to Michigan last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Michigan St. had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 31-20 win over C. Michigan. The success made it back-to-back wins for Michigan St.

Michigan St.'s victory lifted them to 3-1 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. In their victory, Michigan St. relied heavily on Brian Lewerke, who accumulated 185 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs. Northwestern will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Spartan Stadium, Michigan

Spartan Stadium, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Spartans are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Michigan St. is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Northwestern, they are 2-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Northwestern has won both of the games they've played against Michigan St. in the last 4 years.