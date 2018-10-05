How to watch Michigan St. vs. Northwestern: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Michigan State Spartans (home) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (away)
Current records: Michigan St. 3-1; Northwestern 1-3
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Northwestern will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They take on Michigan St. at 12:00 p.m. Northwestern is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
It was close but no cigar for Northwestern as they fell 20-17 to Michigan last Saturday.
Meanwhile, Michigan St. had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 31-20 win over C. Michigan. The success made it back-to-back wins for Michigan St.
Michigan St.'s victory lifted them to 3-1 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. In their victory, Michigan St. relied heavily on Brian Lewerke, who accumulated 185 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs. Northwestern will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Spartans are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Michigan St. is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Northwestern, they are 2-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Northwestern has won both of the games they've played against Michigan St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Northwestern Wildcats 39 vs. Michigan State Spartans 31
- 2016 - Michigan State Spartans 40 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 54
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 college football top expert picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
What to watch in CFB in Week 6
Keep your eyes on the Red River Showdown and Notre Dame's (last?) game vs. a ranked oppone...
-
Tebow rips Alabama fans for attendance
Tebow's Gators beat Alabama in the 2008 SEC Championship Game, but lost the rematch in 200...
-
Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, top picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama-Arkansas showdown 10,000 times.
-
Auburn at Miss. St. pick, live stream
A critical SEC West battle will go down Saturday night in Starkville, Mississippi
-
Notre Dame at Va. Tech pick, live stream
Can Notre Dame keep its playoff hopes alive on the road against Virginia Tech?