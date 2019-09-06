How to watch Michigan St. vs. W. Michigan: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan football game
Who's Playing
No. 19 Michigan St. (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Michigan St. 1-0-0; W. Michigan 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Michigan St. 7-6-0; W. Michigan 7-6-0;
What to Know
Michigan State has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome W. Michigan at Spartan Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.
When you finish with 268 more yards than your opponent like Michigan State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of Tulsa and carried off a 28-7 win.
Meanwhile, W. Michigan took care of business in their home opener. They claimed a resounding 48-13 victory over Monmouth. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 24.5 points in W. Michigan's favor.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans were the best in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 77.9 on average. Less enviably, the Broncos ranked eighth worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 30. So...the W. Michigan squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Spartans are a big 16 point favorite against the Broncos.
Bettors have moved against the Spartans slightly, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 17.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Michigan St. have won both of the games they've played against W. Michigan in the last five years.
- Sep 09, 2017 - Michigan St. 28 vs. W. Michigan 14
- Sep 04, 2015 - W. Michigan 24 vs. Michigan St. 37
Watch This Game Live
-
