How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Michigan State (home) vs. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Michigan State 4-4; Illinois 5-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Illinois and Michigan State will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Illinois is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Michigan State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Fighting Illini entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game against Rutgers by a conclusive 38-10 score. The over/under? 48. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Illinois' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Johnny Langan and got past Rutgers' offensive line for a total of four sacks. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, Michigan State has to be hurting after a devastating 28-7 defeat at the hands of Penn State last week. QB Brian Lewerke had a rough afternoon: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 4.85 yards per passing attempt.

Illinois' victory lifted them to 5-4 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 4-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Michigan State is 13th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 112.9 on average. Illinois has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 16th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 162.8 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.