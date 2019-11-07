How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Michigan State (home) vs. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Michigan State 4-4; Illinois 5-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Illinois and Michigan State will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Illinois is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Michigan State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The Fighting Illini entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game against Rutgers by a conclusive 38-10 score. The over/under? 48. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Illinois' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Johnny Langan and got past Rutgers' offensive line for a total of four sacks. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
Meanwhile, Michigan State has to be hurting after a devastating 28-7 defeat at the hands of Penn State last week. QB Brian Lewerke had a rough afternoon: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 4.85 yards per passing attempt.
Illinois' victory lifted them to 5-4 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 4-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Michigan State is 13th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 112.9 on average. Illinois has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 16th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 162.8 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 05, 2016 - Illinois 31 vs. Michigan State 27
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Ohio State, Georgia schedule series
The decade will go by before you know it ...
-
Week 11 SEC picks against the spread
The SEC will be the center of the college football world on Saturday afternoon
-
Washington vs. Oregon State odds, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Washington Huskies football.
-
UCF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated UCF vs. Tulsa on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Missouri matchup 10,000...
-
LSU vs. Alabama odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated the huge LSU vs. Alabama showdown on Saturday...
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game