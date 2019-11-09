How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Michigan State (home) vs. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Michigan State 4-4; Illinois 5-4
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Michigan State Spartans at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Illinois is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Michigan State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Illinois entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and carried off a 38-10 win. Illinois' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Brandon Peters, who picked up 41 yards on the ground on three carries and accumulated 120 passing yards, and RB Dre Brown, who rushed for 31 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Peters' 52-yard touchdown toss to WR Josh Imatorbhebhe in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Illinois' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Johnny Langan and got past Rutgers' offensive line for a total of four sacks. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
Meanwhile, Michigan State suffered a grim 28-7 defeat to the Penn State Nittany Lions two weeks ago. QB Brian Lewerke had a pretty forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 47.06%.
Illinois' victory lifted them to 5-4 while Michigan State's defeat dropped them down to 4-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans are 13th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 112.9 on average. Illinois has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 16th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 162.8 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Spartans are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spartans as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 05, 2016 - Illinois 31 vs. Michigan State 27
